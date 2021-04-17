VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Buys A$188,400.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$188,400.00 ($134,571.43).
Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.37 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$118,400.00 ($84,571.43).
- On Friday, April 9th, Robert Luciano purchased 150,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,600.00 ($253,285.71).
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Luciano purchased 20,969 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,648.08 ($34,748.63).
- On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Luciano acquired 71,434 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$168,441.37 ($120,315.27).
- On Friday, March 19th, Robert Luciano bought 100,499 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.35 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$235,670.16 ($168,335.83).
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Luciano purchased 108,231 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$255,858.08 ($182,755.77).
- On Monday, March 15th, Robert Luciano purchased 309,229 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$728,543.52 ($520,388.23).
- On Friday, March 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 350,598 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$811,283.77 ($579,488.41).
- On Friday, March 5th, Robert Luciano bought 80,720 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$184,525.92 ($131,804.23).
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert Luciano bought 5,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($8,214.29).
