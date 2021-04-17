Viberate (VIB) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $8.29 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00066277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.00714246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033164 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars.

