Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 138.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 138.57 ($1.81).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:VMUK traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 194 ($2.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,250,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,467. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.69.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Analyst Recommendations for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

