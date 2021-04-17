Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 221.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.83. 82,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,801,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average is $208.16. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

