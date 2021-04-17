Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.62. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.