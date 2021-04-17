Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 1,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,806. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit