Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 1,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,806. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

