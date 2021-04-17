Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

MDYG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,232. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $78.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

