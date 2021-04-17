Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.18. 3,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $101.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

