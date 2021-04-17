Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 544.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.12. 33,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,893. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.