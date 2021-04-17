Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after acquiring an additional 152,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.45. 1,658,549 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51.

