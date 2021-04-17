Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. 2,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.