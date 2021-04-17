Vivid Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,411,000 after purchasing an additional 398,049 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $13,114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. 11,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,145. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

