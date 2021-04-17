VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VMware in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the virtualization software provider will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VMware’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

VMW opened at $160.08 on Friday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $121.78 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.