Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.