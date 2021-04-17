Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON VLX opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 334.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 298.43. Volex has a 52 week low of GBX 125.75 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The stock has a market cap of £559.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other Volex news, insider Peter Westmacott purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

