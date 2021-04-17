VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.32

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 3778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $568.98 million, a P/E ratio of 448.34 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

