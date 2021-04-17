Wade Financial Advisory Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NLOK stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 104,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,620. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.