Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.