Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.16.

Wayfair stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.12. 991,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,061. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.24.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total value of $406,182.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,387,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,613. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

