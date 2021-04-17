WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $353.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

WDFC stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.60. 82,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,520. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WD-40 by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WD-40 by 33.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

