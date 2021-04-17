WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 10,140 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.20% of Triumph Group worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Triumph Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Triumph Group by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,145,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,568. The company has a market capitalization of $961.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

