WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 41,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,963. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.