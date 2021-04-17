WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 197,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 4,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.