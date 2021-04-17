WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

