Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,213 shares of company stock worth $8,213,618. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

