Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.40 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

