Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires Shares of 29,686 Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $54,548,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAACU opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

