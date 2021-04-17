Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 1,039.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $20.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

