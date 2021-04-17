Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 161,261 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of 22nd Century Group worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XXII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

XXII opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.