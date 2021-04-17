Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys Shares of 18,971 Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Intrusion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Intrusion news, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTZ stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 million, a PE ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

