Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alico were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alico by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alico by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

ALCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Alico in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $219.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.68. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.