Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Immunic worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Immunic by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $15.44 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

