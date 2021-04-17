Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VOXX International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VOXX International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 1.68. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

