Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $350,000 Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,612 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Selecta Biosciences worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

SELB opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

