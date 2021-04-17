Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $385,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,974 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Peabody Energy worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $386.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

