Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.