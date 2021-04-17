Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,226 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $85.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

