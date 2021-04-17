Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 29,453 Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BVH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $10,312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $372.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

