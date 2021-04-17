Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after buying an additional 112,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $75.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

