Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WERN. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

