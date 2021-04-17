Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NYSE:WAL opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

