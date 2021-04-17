Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading Up 4.2%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.88 and last traded at $96.88. Approximately 7,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 801,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

