Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.45

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

