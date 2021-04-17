Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $121,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 94,584 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 338,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,317,010. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of -420.29 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.