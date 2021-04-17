Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,399.05.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,495.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,327.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,213.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $937.21 and a 52 week high of $1,470.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

