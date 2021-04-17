WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0169

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $745.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00067465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00704492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00085748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00038415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

