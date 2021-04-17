Weybosset Research & Management LLC Acquires 9,873 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up 3.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hexcel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. 2,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

