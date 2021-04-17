Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.