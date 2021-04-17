Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Wipro stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.96. 2,672,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,478. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

