Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Shares of WIT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,478. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.